600 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. 54,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,693. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

