Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $6.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.84. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

