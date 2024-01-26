ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $20.25

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $19.82. ACM Research shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 460,170 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

