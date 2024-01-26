Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 39982026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Active Energy Group Stock Down 68.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.04. The stock has a market cap of £854,620.80, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

