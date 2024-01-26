Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of AYI traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.10. The company had a trading volume of 360,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $242.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

