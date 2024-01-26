Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Down 56.4% in January

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Addentax Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addentax Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Addentax Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Addentax Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Price Performance

Shares of Addentax Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 4,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Addentax Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group ( NASDAQ:ATXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

