Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 80.8% in January

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.