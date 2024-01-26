AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $146.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after buying an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

