Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,063,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,975,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,063,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,975,370.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,517 shares of company stock valued at $45,169,960. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

