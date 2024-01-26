AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Raised to $9.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.00 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

