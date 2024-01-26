Airbnb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 95,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 146% compared to the average volume of 38,707 call options.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,331,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,167. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

