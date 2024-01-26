ALEX Lab (ALEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.08 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $108.04 million and $3.08 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.26815715 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,747,353.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

