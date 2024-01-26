Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens lowered Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $25.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.