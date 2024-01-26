Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.
ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Alkermes stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
