AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALVR shares. Bank of America cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AlloVir

AlloVir Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ALVR opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.83.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AlloVir by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AlloVir by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AlloVir by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.