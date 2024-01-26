Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.11

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2328375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altai Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Altai Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir licenses covering an area of approximately 68,483 hectares located in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.