AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.1 %

DIT opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $154.04 and a twelve month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.