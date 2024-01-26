American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 31,545,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,140,656. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,800,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 796.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,568 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,568 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

