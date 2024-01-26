American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Up 10.3 %

AAL stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 209.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 859,964 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 207,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 311,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.