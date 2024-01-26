American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

NYSE AMH opened at $34.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $18,395,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 195,736 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

