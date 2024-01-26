American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 604,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 2,164,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,406. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.