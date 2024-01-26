American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

American Rebel stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,096. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

About American Rebel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Rebel by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

