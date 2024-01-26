American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Rebel Stock Performance
American Rebel stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,096. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.
American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.
About American Rebel
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.
