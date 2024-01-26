Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $49.95

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

