Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) PT at $121.86

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

