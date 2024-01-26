Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT at $109.43

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.43.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

EEFT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,571. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.41. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

