Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $568.29

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $568.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $554.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.61. MSCI has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $573.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

