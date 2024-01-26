Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$27.29

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRU.UN. Desjardins set a C$28.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.92. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.23.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

