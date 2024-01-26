Analysts Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $528.95

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $528.95.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $493.22 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.