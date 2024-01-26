Analyzing Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) & Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL)

Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) and Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas One 0 0 0 0 N/A Bergio International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas One $730,000.00 21.89 -$8.98 million N/A N/A Bergio International $9.82 million 0.01 -$2.27 million N/A N/A

Bergio International has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas One.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas One N/A -820.62% -153.63% Bergio International -23.84% -46.50% -18.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Adamas One shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Bergio International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bergio International beats Adamas One on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold. In addition, it offers bridal products and couture and/or one of kind pieces. The company offers its products under the Bergio brand name through online and retail stores. Bergio International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

