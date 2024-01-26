AppFolio’s (APPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $241.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.20.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $51.34 on Friday, hitting $225.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,902. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $226.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $183.51.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in AppFolio by 70.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

