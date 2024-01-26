Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $45.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Get Appian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Appian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APPN stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $26,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares in the company, valued at $233,383,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock worth $112,421,141. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.