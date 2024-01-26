Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

