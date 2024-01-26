Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,359 shares of company stock worth $625,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,248 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of APLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

