Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $51.38 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

