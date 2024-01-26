Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.61

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 1156480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

