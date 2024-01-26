ASML Holding (ASML) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.343 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

ASML Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASML traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $869.70. 1,061,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $883.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $725.61 and a 200-day moving average of $671.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

