ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $841.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $869.08 on Monday. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $883.28. The firm has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $725.61 and its 200-day moving average is $671.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.5794 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

