AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,232,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.