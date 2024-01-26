Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laurentian

Laurentian downgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

AI stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$11.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,066. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 104.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.76. The company has a market cap of C$484.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.41 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 83.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1253886 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 76.27%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

