Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,326 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.47. 478,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.18. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $256.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

