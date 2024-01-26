Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. 1,166,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,128. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $111.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

