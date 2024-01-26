Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $105.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Danske cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Autoliv stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.87. 1,139,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

