AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

NYSE AZO traded up $31.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,780.24. 103,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,632.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,565.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,783.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

