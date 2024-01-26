Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $200.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $204.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

