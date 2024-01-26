Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig Sells 20,000 Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) Stock

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00.

Snowline Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Snowline Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,634. Snowline Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40. The company has a market cap of C$764.33 million, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.91.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

