Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $262.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

