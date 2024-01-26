Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$16.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of C$15.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2619674 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
