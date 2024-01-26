B. Riley Comments on RCM Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for RCM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

RCMT opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $231,044.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,080,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $231,044.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,640,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,080,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 8,506 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $229,747.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,220,602.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

