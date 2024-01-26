Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 174,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 181,752 shares.The stock last traded at $141.41 and had previously closed at $152.32.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 6.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.25. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

