Barclays Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $400.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

United Rentals stock traded down $21.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $629.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,477. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

